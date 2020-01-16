State of the State Address delivered by Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson delivered the State of the State Address at the Missouri Capitol today, Jan. 15.

Workforce development has been a priority for the governor.

One budget priority for his administration is to expand ways to train Missourians able to work. He spoke about a program that helps former inmates find jobs.

The governor spoke about working with mayors to address problems, including crime.

“These Mayors understand my commitment to support the 2nd amendment for law abiding citizens and let me be clear,” Gov Mike Parson said, “during my 6 years in the Army and my 22 years in law enforcement and as lifetime member of the NRA I have never wavered in my support for the 2nd Amendment”

The governor offered some solutions for fighting against violent crime.

” providing greater protection for victims and witnesses providing more mental health resources and services and finally strengthening our laws to target violent criminals,” Gov. Parson said.

The Governor says he believes the state is on a positive economic path and that businesses are wanting to relocate to Missouri.