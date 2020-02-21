State House committee looking into complaints of medical marijuana licensing process

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers are continuing to look into the implementation of the medical marijuana law voters approved back in 2018.

A House oversight committee is looking into complaints surrounding the process for selecting which companies were granted licenses to grow and sell medical marijuana.

Minority Leader Crystal Quade says she wants to hear more information from people who got denied after applying for a license.

“I would also like really hear from those impacted by the chaos that is ensuing around the medical marijuana licensing,” Quade said. “I want to hear from those who applied who got denied people who are representing clients who are currently you know appealing. I think that we have a long way to go in this discussion but I’m really happy that we are having it.

House Speaker Elijah Haahr says he will be continuing the investigation and make sure the process is done correctly.

“We just need to figure out you know when decisions are made who is making those and then try to make sure the process was followed to the best of the departments ability into the constitutional provisions that the people of Missouri voted on so you know we will continue to investigate and I assume we will have the hearing next week,” Haahr said.

The House Special Committee on government oversight already held two hearings looking into how the medical marijuana program is being implemented.