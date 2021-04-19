Sen. Hawley introduces law to break up Big Tech companies

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a hearing for Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be Attorney General, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) has introduced legislation he says will restore accountability and competition to Big Tech.

The bill is called Bust Up Big Tech Act and would try and break up Big Tech companies trying to dominate multiple industries at the same time.

The legislation would prevent companies like Amazon from owning Amazon Marketplace and selling its own Amazon products in that marketplace against other competitors.

The law would also empower the FTC to monitor compliance and strengthen enforcement.

The Bust Up Big Tech Act will: