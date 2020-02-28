Republicans vote to exempt private schools from minimum wage law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Republican-controlled House voted to exempt private and religious school workers from the state’s minimum wage law.

Bill supporters say the future wage increases would force those schools to raise tuition rates and other expenses.

They argue some workers are retirees who just want to help out at the schools.

Opponents say the bill is not what Missouri voters wanted when they passed a minimum wage increase in 2018. They also feel the bill is not fair for workers who would be affected.

The state’s minimum wage is scheduled to incrementally increase to $12 an hour by the year 2023.

The bill will head to the Senate for consideration.