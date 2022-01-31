NIXA, Mo. — Voters in Nixa are being asked to not pass a tax increase for the local fire protection district, but to renew the current bond funding firefighters, equipment, and facilities.

The board of directors for the Nixa Fire Protection District said the bond will be on the voting ballot during the general election on Tuesday, April 5.

Funding from the renewed bond will construct a new Fire Station One, buy a new fire apparatus, update district headquarters, and renovate the Main Street station into a training/community facility.

“The passage of the bond renewal will ensure that our firefighters have the facilities and apparatus that are needed to provide the highest level of response that the residents expect and deserve,” said Fire Chief Lloyd Walles.

You can read the bond renewal on the district’s website.

Officials said the bond will help firefighters better provide for more than 38,000 people living in the district.