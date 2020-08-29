Missouri judges weigh voter info for redistricting revamp

Ozarks Politics

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
law--justice--gavel--law-books--courtroom_20150909210820-159532

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court panel is considering exactly how much voters should be told about a November ballot measure revamping the way legislative districts will be drawn.

Arguments on Friday focused on whether the ballot summary should inform voters that a “yes” vote would repeal redistricting rules approved by voters in 2018 and replace them with rules written by the Legislature.

The summary prepared by the Republican-led Legislature makes no mention of repealing the 2018 measure. The attorney general’s office argued that there’s no need to explicitly do so.

A Cole County judge last week rewrote the summary to mention the repeal.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now