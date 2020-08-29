Missouri judges weigh voter info for redistricting revamp

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court panel is considering exactly how much voters should be told about a November ballot measure revamping the way legislative districts will be drawn.

Arguments on Friday focused on whether the ballot summary should inform voters that a “yes” vote would repeal redistricting rules approved by voters in 2018 and replace them with rules written by the Legislature.

The summary prepared by the Republican-led Legislature makes no mention of repealing the 2018 measure. The attorney general’s office argued that there’s no need to explicitly do so.

A Cole County judge last week rewrote the summary to mention the repeal.