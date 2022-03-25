ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri is one step closer to legalizing sports wagering. The Missouri House overwhelming approved sports gaming legislation Thursday.

The House passed HB 2502 & 2556 with a vote of 115 to 33. The legislation must still be approved by the Senate before sports gaming could be legal in Missouri.

There has been a unified push this legislative session from professional sports teams and casinos to legalize sports wagering.

“We’re very excited about the possibility of keeping Missourians in the state of Missouri to enjoy a product that they’re requesting,” said Mike Jerlecki, vice president and general manager for Hollywood and River City Casinos.

He said guests routinely ask when sports wagering will be coming to Missouri.

“Every week thousands of people travel across state lines into Illinois to place wagers, and we’re excited to keep those folks at home,” said Jerlecki.

It’s not clear if the legislation will be approved in the Senate. Joe Futrell, owner of the Post Sports Bar and Grill in Creve Coeur, hopes lawmakers will legalize sports gaming before the legislative session ends in May.

“I think it will be great for business,” he said. “I have friends who will drive across the border just to go and place sports bets.”

A House financial analysis estimates the legislation could generate approximately $10 million annually for education.