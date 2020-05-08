Missouri Governor responds to the state’s unemployment numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The state of Missouri is seeing unprecedented unemployment numbers, with around half a million people in that situation since COVID-19 hit the state.

“What we really also got to focus on is how do you get people back to work,” said Governor Mike Parson. “How do you get those jobs back? How do you get people off unemployment? And how do you start building that back, but it’s going to be tough for awhile. There’ now way to sugar coat that.”

Missouri began to re-open this week, May 3, and people are slowly starting to get back to work, but many are still relying on the unemployment pay to get them by, some making more to stay at home than go back to work on a limited basis.

Governor Mike Parson explained what is the incentive for people to get back out there?

“Well, I think the economy,” said Governor Parson. “I think people open their businesses back up, people going back to work. I think Missourians as a whole understands people got to go back to work. businesses have to survive, and customers have got to come back out. So you’ve got to prepare for all of that. One, it’s on the businesses responsibility to make sure people are going to feel safe when they come into your business. You’ve got to make sure employees feel safe to come back to work. I think the majority of people are going to want to get back out there. They’re going to want to be productive, they’re going to want to take care of their families, and realize – unemployment is a short term game. Being in the workforce is long term.”