Missouri governor gets one month to spend CARES Act funding

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Republican governors and state lawmakers in many states have followed President Donald Trump’s lead in downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus virus, refusing to wear masks and fighting against coronavirus restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Revelations that the president and first lady are now among those who have tested positive for the disease did little to change their thinking. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson now has access to over a billion of unspent CARES Act funding but only has until the end of the month to spend it, or the money will go back to the federal government.

The Senate passed the nearly $1.3 billion budget bill just two weeks after the House passed the bill.

Once Governor Parson signs the bill, the money will go to personal protection equipment, school nutrition programs and job training grants.

COVID-19 liability was supposed to be on the upcoming special session agenda, but the governor asked lawmakers to hold off on it until the regular session.