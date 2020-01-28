Member of President Trump’s Cabinet speaks at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Chapter of the Federalist Society gathered in the house chambers of the Missouri Capitol to hear the speech from President Trump’s education secretary.

Betsy Devos, the education secretary, addressed a group of conservative attorneys and judges and made it clear she feels the federal government has become too involved in education.

“If you read the constitution carefully you’ll discover our founders spilled no ink on education,” Devos said.

She believes it’s local communities that are most effective in determining what’s best for educating students and feels the federal government is not the best way to improve public education.

“Now government has never done anything better or cheaper, more effective or more efficient and nowhere is that more true than in education,” said Devos.

The education secretary also spoke about a federal program known as the Education Freedom Scholarship. It’s touted as a way of giving more parents an option to chose private schools.

Some lawmakers believe the secretary’s agenda will ultimately cause more harm to public education.

“We’ve heard from her administration and her team that they are looking at diverting money to private institutions and away from public education and I can tell you that despite not knowing what she talked to about today, Democrats are completely opposed from diverting any public dollars away from public education,” said Representative Crystal Quade (D- minority leader).

Devos maintains that no money would be taken from public schools. The scholarship program involves tax credits which critics say would leave less funding for other expenses.

School choice is an issue lawmakers are debating in this session. There are some proposals looking to expand charter schools beyond the St. Louis and Kansas City areas.