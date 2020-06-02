Learn how polling locations are keeping you safe during election day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In the past, the clerk’s office has always ensured that there are some supplies at every polling place to clean and sanitize voting machines. This year those supplies are being substantially increased in addition to some new supplies.

This includes providing alcohol antiseptic wipes at polling locations, and nitrile gloves for voters to use while operating the touch screen voting equipment.

Election judges will also be provided with personal protective equipment.

Voters will also notice plexiglass sneeze-guards at each check-in station.

Additional election judges to ensure frequency of sanitation

And social distancing posters and floor markers.

In addition, voters are also encouraged to bring their own styli or black ballpoint pen to use when operating any of the touchscreen equipment, as well as hand sanitizer.