Lawsuits claims Missouri GOP redistricting measure is unfair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Republican ballot proposal to change the way legislative districts are drawn in Missouri is facing a lawsuit alleging its summary is insufficient and unfair.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Cole County was brought by supporters of the Clean Missouri campaign, which sponsored a redistricting initiative approved by voters in 2018.

The Republican-led Legislature passed a measure last week asking voters to undo key provisions of that 2018 measure. Among other things, the lawsuit claims that the ballot summary is misleading for failing to note that it abolishes nonpartisan demographer positions and instead lets a pair of bipartisan commissions draft legislative districts.

