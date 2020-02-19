Lawmaker hopes to change term limits for Missouri’s General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One local lawmaker is hoping to change how long legislators can serve in a certain chamber of the Missouri General Assembly.

Under current law, lawmakers can only serve eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate totaling to 16 years in the General Assembly.

This bill, HJR 89, would allow lawmakers to serve more years in a particular chamber, without exceeding the current 16-year limit.

For example, a member could serve 12 years in the House and four years in the Senate – while still only serving 16 years total.

Rep. Steve Lynch (R-Pulaski County), who’s sponsoring the bill, says it’ll help decrease the number of entry-level legislators and help get more done in Jefferson City.

“Term limits, as we have them now, have created a lot of inexperience among the legislators,” said Lynch. “I’m not doing away with our system of term limits altogether, I’m just changing it some within it to work better, which will actually bring us a better government and more efficient government. It’s not about making professional legislators it is about better and more efficient government.”

This bill still has to go through several committees and then a vote on the House floor before it’ll be sent to the Senate. If it passes all avenues, it could end up on the ballot in November for voter approval.