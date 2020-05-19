Governor Parson tells all state agencies to prepare for possible budget cuts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson is telling all state agencies to brace for possible reductions to help with COVID -19 state expences.

According to the governor, the state must prepare for the possibility that some difficult budget decisions could be on the way.

Missourians are cautioned to use common sense.

“We do not need a setback right now so everybody needs to do their part, and you got to know who is high risk and who is not and you got to act accordingly to how you’re going to conduct yourselves,” said Governor Parson. “I have every confidence that Missourians will do that and they will stay the course and move forward.”

Because it’s uncertain if another influx of federal relief dollars will come to help the state, the governor says Missouri must prepare for the possibility of no additional money will arrive.

“Yesterday I met with my cabinet members throughout the state to tell them somewhat to expect and to start making adjustments to start putting a plan in each department of what we’re going to do cut expenses in state government,” said Governor Parson. “And everything is on the table to be able to do that.”

The governor plans to meet with education officials to prepare them for moving forward with less money than they anticipated.

Missouri, according to Governor Parson, believes Missourians who have followed social distancing guidelines are a big reason why the state is in better shape than many other states.