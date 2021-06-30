Governor Parson signs Wayfair Bill into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- On Monday, June 30th, Governor Mike Parson signed a law allowing local Missouri districts to tax online businesses that sell over $100,000 in goods per year.

Currently, online retailers do not pay the state sales taxes that local Missouri businesses pay, causing Missouri businesses to lose money.

.@GovParsonMO signs SB 153, Wayfair tax bill, into law. This creates a sales tax for out-of-state online retailers like @eBay, @Wayfair, and @Etsy. Lawmakers in support of the legislation say this “levels the playing field” for brick-and-mortar stores. #moleg pic.twitter.com/4KYCABYmBL — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) June 30, 2021

Missouri is the 50th state to adopt this type of legislation after the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. The decision allows states to collect taxes from businesses not located within states, such as online retailers, who sell and deliver within states.

“Passing Wayfair legislation has been a top priority of my administration, and we are happy to be signing this critical legislation into law today,” Governor Parson said. “This law will help even the playing field between Missouri small businesses and large out-of-state retailers. With more than 570,000 small businesses in the state of Missouri, it is time that we establish a 21st-century tax code that benefits our Main Street businesses rather than companies that don’t invest in our communities or employ our citizens.”

This tax will go into effect on January 1st, 2023, and cannot be retroactively collected. For more details, visit the Missouri Senate website.