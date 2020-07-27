Gov. Parson’s special session on violence will focus on six provisions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (FOX2) – Governor Parson said his special session on violent crime that begins Monday will focus on six provisions.

Those include endangering the welfare of a child, a witness protection fund, witness statement admissibility, juvenile certification, unlawful transfer of weapons and the police and public safety employee residency requirements for St. Louis.

Parson was clear during the briefing that the homicide rate is rising even during the pandemic and feels that “doing nothing is not an option.”

There were 26 total bills introduced in the House Monday during their technical session. The House will not return until Friday, August 7.

The Senate had 16 bills filed along with a Senate Joint Resolution prohibiting funds from a clinic or facility where abortions are performed.

A Senate Committee Hearing for Transportation and Public Safety will meet Tuesday to discuss Senate Bill 1. It would reduce the residency requirements to become a St. Louis City Police officer. If passed, officers would only have to live within a one-hour response time.

The bill also would allow a child between the ages of 12 and 18 years old to be tried as an adult for unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. The measure increases the penalty to someone who sells or delivers a firearm to anyone under 18 without permission of the parent or guardian from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Senate Bill 1 also increases the charges of endangering the welfare of a child, creates a witness protection fund, and allows a witness statement admissibility.

Parson traveled the state the past couple of weeks and spoke with city leaders in Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Kansas City and St. Louis about what he plans to accomplish during the special session.

Proposed legislation from last year to fight violent crime did not get passed.