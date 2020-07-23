Gov. Parson continues tour addressing violent crime across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City on Monday, July 27, for a special session on crime.

The week will be spent touring the state, talking to city leaders and law enforcement officers about violent crime and the special session.

“There’s a lot of issues that need to be discussed down the road, but right now, we need to address violent crime in the state,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

Governor Parson has already met with Columbia officers and leaders on Thursday, July 23. Dozens of officers stood outside of city hall and the council chambers.

“I would just like to see some communication with other local agencies to work together for the betterment of our community, not just hard-handed policing going on,” said Tara Bailey, a protester.

Bailey says she is also a teacher and is standing up for police reform and her students’ safety.

“I don’t feel like enough has been done to make it safe for students to go back to school,” said Bailey.

Governor Parson says he is focused on giving prosecutors and law enforcement the tools they need to keep communities in Missouri safe.

“I realize there are campaigns going on, I realize COVID19 is out there,” said Governor Parson. “The easiest thing would be to delay all of this until a later date, but the reality of it is that people are dying in the streets every day in the state of Missouri.”

The governor didn’t indicate how long the session will be, but judging by the calendars for both the House and Senate, lawmakers could still be in the special session during the primary.