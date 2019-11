GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County now has a sixth judge in its circuit court system, and we heard from her today.

Judge Becky Borthwick is transitioning into that role from her position as an associate judge.

She was appointed on October 25th by Governor Parson, to fill the open judge position in Greene County in hopes to speed up cases through the courts.

We asked her several questions, including her philosophy on sentencing and using treatment courts for drug addiction.