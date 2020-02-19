Eric Greitens might run again for Missouri governor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Former Missouri governor, Eric Greitens, may run for office again now that the state ethics investigation is behind him.

Greitens resigned as governor because of scandals that happened back in 2018.

Governor Mike Parson’s team is taking the chance of him running again seriously.

Back in January 2020, a PAC supporting Gov. Parson released a poll showing that Gov. Parson would beat Greitens.

One MU political science professor, Peverill Squire, says the question is not whether Greitens wants to run, but whether he will have the support to run.

“I’m sure he would like to resuscitate his career, he would probably like to burnish his image, improve it,” said Squire. “But we don’t really know at this point. And we really have not heard that much from him. He’s spoken recently, but not at great length. So we’re not really sure what he would like to see in his future. The question right now is whether it will have any impact in 2020 or not.”

The filing period for gubernatorial candidates opens February 25 and runs through the end of March.