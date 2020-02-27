Democrats call new proposed legislation “harmful to the LGBTQ community”

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri House Democrats in Jefferson City say Republicans are pushing legislation that would negatively impact the LGBTQ community.

The proposed legislation would allow parents to remove their kids from school instruction related to sexual identity.

“I’m scared for myself and others in my community because if the bills were to go through it would make a lot of people upset and lives would be lost,” said Corey Hyman, a transgender teen.

Democrats have filed bills seeking more protections for the LGBTQ community, including a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Despite 50% of the LGBTQ individuals attempting suicide at some point in their lifetimes, Republicans in the legislature decided to file an obscene number, 15 anti-LGBTQ bills this year,” said House minority leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield).