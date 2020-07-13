Clean Missouri back on ballot this November amid debate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Clean Missouri is a state constitutional amendment that Missouri voters approved back in 2018. Almost two-thirds of Missouri voters approved the amendment.

One of the biggest reasons it’s being sent back to the voters to be voted out is because of the non-partisan state demographer position it creates — something republicans in the legislature aren’t happy about.

The demographer would draw district lines once the census is completed.

Democrats say Republicans are trying to overturn the will of the voters. Republicans say voters didn’t know entirely what they were voting for two years ago.

One Republican candidate — Bishop Davidson — and the democratic candidate — Dave Gragg — for the state house seat for the district covering western Greene County debated this topic last week. Most attendees were happy with the discussion.

“We’re a pretty lucky enough district to have articulate two individuals both from the democratic and the republican side,” debate attendee Eli Davidson said. “I think that it changes the playing field. It completely changes the way that we operate as a political system.”

“Even in particular the redistricting,” attendee Kellie Thayer said. “There are so many facets of that decision and so many people that are impacted in such a big way that I think it does take careful study.”

You can expect to see the Republican-backed Clean Missouri amendment back on your ballot in November, and the next election is the August 4th primary.