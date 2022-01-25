City of Ozark’s Transportation Sales Tax renewed, soon to be on the ballot

OZARK, Mo. — The city of Ozark’s 3/8 cent Transportation Sales Tax was renewed by the Ozark Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors with a unanimous vote. City residents will get the chance to vote on the sales tax themselves in April 2022.

The Ozark Chamber of Commerce says the tax generated over $1.1 million for much-needed transportation improvement projects. Through cost-sharing with the state and federal government, the tax has funded over $23 million in projects.

If the Transportation Sales Tax is approved by voters, the money will go toward future projects such as widening U.S. Highway 65, improving Highway CC, and widening the Jackson Street Bridge near Third Street.

A Google survey has been set up by the Board of Directors to hear input from community members. The deadline to fill out the survey is Feb. 11th.