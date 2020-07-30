Christian County Commissioner candidates debating before primary on August 4

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Christian County Commissioner candidates will square off in a debate Thursday, July 30, before primary night.

The Forum will be at the Christian County Resource Management Building. Due to COVID-19, only the candidates will be allowed inside.

Christian County residents can watch the debate on the homepage of the Ozarks First website.

Voters in the county will be deciding on three major races on Tuesday, August 4:

Eastern County Commissioner

State Representative for the 140th district

County Treasurer

For the Eastern Commissioner Race, there are five GOP candidates running:

Lynn Morris – termed out of State Representative for the 140th district.

Bradley Jackson – former Ozark mayor.

Shane Nelson – former Ozark mayor and Education Board member.

Dennis Lilly – School Board member from Sparta

Dan Hobbs – Construction Contracter (unable to attend this forum)

The winner of the August primary will face Democrat Nathan Billedo in November 2020.

State Representative for District 140 has four GOP candidates running:

Dr. Tricia Derges

Jamie Ray Gragg

Jeff Parnell

Jason Schaeffer

For County Treasurer, the office is being contested. Karen Matthews has been in office since 2003. She will run against Aaron Johns.