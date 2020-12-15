Candidates announce campaign for positions in Springfield City Council

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four people announced their campaigns for Springfield mayor and three city council positions on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Marcus Aton is one of the candidates running for mayor. Aton’s brother, Alexander Aton, is running for general council seat A.

“If you are a government body that’s supposed to represent the people that live here, then why are you pushing us into these cooperate stores,” said Marcus. “I think there’s a way to be safe while also allowing people to continue to work.”

Micheal Hasty is running for general seat B, while Craig Kauffman announced his run for zone four.

Mayor Ken McClure, the current mayor of Springfield, said the community continues to do its part by masking, social distancing and getting the vaccine is critical in the local economy’s health.

“Once the general public begins to receive the vaccine, we will start to see disease rates decline,” said McClure. “The data will continue to drive our decisions as to when and how restrictions are lifted.”

In the city of Branson, Five people are in the running for mayor. Those candidates are: