Bernie Sanders campaigns in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Democratic candidates are hoping for a spot on the November 2020 ticket against President Trump are spending time in Missouri ahead of tomorrow’s primary.

Sanders argues his campaign is energized and would bring new voters to the polls if he’s the Democratic nominee.

Bernie Sanders narrowly lost the Missouri Presidential Preference Primary in 2016 to Hillary Clinton. He’s hoping an energized crowd at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis will help generate enough voter turnout on Tuesday to lead to a victory for his campaign.

“If we can give tax breaks to billionaires and 12 years ago we build out the crooks on Wall Street we can cancel all student debt in America,” Sanders said.

The Vermont senator spoke mostly about what supporters call a movement focused on issues at the core of Sanders’ campaign.

“I believe in Medicare for all I believe in criminal justice reform free college tuition pretty much everything he stands for,” said Bobbi Nattier, a Sanders supporter.

Critics have questioned whether Sanders would hurt down-ballot Democrats running in more conservative districts, but Sanders told his supporters it’s his campaign that can bring in new voters and believes new voters are necessary to defeat President Trump.

“Our campaign is the campaign of energy and excitement,” Sanders said.

One campaign volunteer, Leann Schuering, shared the reaction she receives when she asks potential voters to support sanders.

“I think a lot of people want the things that he wants for our country, I think some people just doubt that we can get it done,” Schuering said. “But we are not going to get it done if we don’t fight for it.”

Sanders did criticize his primary opponent, former vice president Joe Biden for past votes related to the war in Iraq and his support of certain trade agreements.

Some of the loudest cheers from his supporters when he talked about universal health care.

“We believe that healthcare is a human right for every man woman and child,” Sanders said.

Missouri is one of six states holding either a primary or caucus on Tuesday, March 10.