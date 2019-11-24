Ozarks mom sues MoDOT board after 11-year-old daughter dies in crash into guardrail

The mother of an 11-year-old girl who died in a crash on Highway 65 in Springfield earlier this year is suing the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for negligence.

Clorissa Tilden filed the lawsuit on Nov. 12 in Greene County, claiming a guardrail involved in the crash was dangerous and defective.

Court documents say the crash occurred on May 13 when another vehicle forced Tilden’s Chevrolet Cruze off the roadway on northbound Highway 65 near Kearney Street. Tilden’s 11-year-old daughter was seated in the front passenger seat and died when Tilden’s car hit a guardrail that runs along the side of the highway.

The lawsuit claims the guardrail system along Highway 65 is not safe and properly functioning, and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission “knew or should have known of the unreasonable risk and danger posed by the defective nature of the guardrails.”

For the original story shared by the Springfield News-Leader click here.