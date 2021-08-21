Ozarks Model Railroad Association hosts first show since 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People from around the Ozarks came out for the Ozarks Model Railroad Association’s model train show at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield.

Several model railroad clubs from the region set up layouts featuring operating miniature railroads. Dozens of vendors also gave people a chance to buy train models and historical items.

This was the first convention since 2019 since both 2020 shows had to be called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say model railroading isn’t just a pastime, it’s a community, and shows like this provide a chance to build camaraderie.

“It rekindles friendships and it builds friendships,” said Kurt Clement with the Ozarks Model Railroad Association. “We have seen people we haven’t seen for two years. We have vendors we have never had before. So people come from out of town, draw in from the surrounding areas. And it is just a great venue for people to exchange ideas. So it is a great way to share the hobby with others.”

Organizers say they hope to return to regular scheduling and are keeping a close eye on updates regarding COVID-19.