Wa. (CBS) -- Authorities said Saturday police shot and killed a man who was armed with a rifle and throwing apparent explosives at an immigration prison in Washington state. The Tacoma Police Department in a news release said officers responded at about 4 a.m. Saturday to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, which is a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants.

Police said a vehicle caught fire and that the man attempted to ignite a large propane tank and set buildings on fire.