WEST PLAINS, Mo. — Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains is preparing to open a new building that will house nearly 20 of the system’s specialty clinics all in one place. The facility on Kentucky Avenue will be known as the Medical Office Building. The ribbon-cutting for the new building is scheduled for Friday, February 25, and anyone from the community is invited.

The expansion of 100,000 square feet will be adjacent to Ozarks Healthcare’s new Shaw Medical Building and hospital. The new space includes specialty clinics and ancillary services such as endocrinology, ENT, general surgery, Rheumatology, and much more. Imaging, lab, and financial services will also be located in the new building.

A new restaurant will pay homage to the health system’s beginning as West Plains Memorial Hospital in 1959, with a restaurant called Grill 59, according to a news release. There will also be a Starbucks, gift shop, retail pharmacy, and more additions coming in the spring.

Anyone who wants to attend the ribbon cutting on Friday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Parking will be available in front of the new Medical Office Building, which is the Shaw Building parking lot.