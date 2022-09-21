SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The summer of 2022 was a busy one compared to last summer’s. More people came out of their homes post-quarantine to enjoy the particularly hot summer we just experienced, leaving a few stories involving lakes and heat. We also saw a few large court cases finish, update, and begin during the summer.

These are the top stories that you — the readers of Ozarks First — read the most this summer, from June 21 to Sept. 22.

Published Sept. 15

A years-long case involving a mother burning the body of her deceased daughter in 2017 was wrapped up in September.

Published July 19

A massive meth conspiracy ended with 29 pounds of meth, $57,000 of confiscated cash, guns, and 18 people indicted.

Published July 2

Chris Darnell, 40, was killed in Michigan after his jet truck exploded while he was racing airplanes.

Published July 23

The body of a Minnesota man who drowned in Table Rock Lake was recovered after divers and troopers searched for one day.

Published July 6

Colin Loderhose, 25, was shot and killed by thieves at a tactical supply store.

Published Aug. 24

Eden Village, which serves the Springfield area’s homeless population, disapproved of the Missouri bill that made it more difficult for the nonprofit to offer its help.

Published July 14

A giant comet named K2 reached its closest point to Earth during its journey through the galaxy, which lasted millions of years.

Published July 21

An employee at Silver Dollar City was killed while on the job. The incident investigation was given to OSHA, which had six months to complete it.

Published July 20

During our several days of 100-degree weather during the summer and unusually high utility bills, people were interested in the most effective temperature to cool their homes.

Published July 10

A pontoon boat collision on a shore where people were gathered killed one person.