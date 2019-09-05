Ozarks First: The Science behind the Amazon fires (Part 1)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The use of fire in the Amazon has now been banned by the Brazilian president in response to massive fires throughout the rainforest in the past few weeks.

Burning is a common practice among farmers to free up land for crops or livestock. Critics say the President’s pro-development policies encouraged farmers to burn the rainforest. The administration insisted the fires were at normal level.

Brazil’s space research center said the number of fires in Brazil is 80% higher than last year. More than half are in the Amazon region. And 99% percent of the fires resulted from human actions “either on purpose or by accident.”



Outrage all over the world kept this conversation going for weeks.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Dr. Alexander Wait, aa professor at Missouri State University. He has taught and carried out some research in the Amazon rainforests in Ecuador.

Watch the interview above for Dr. Wait’s thoughts on how these fires impact the Amazon today and in the future.

Look for part two September 5.