SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For people wondering what the day on Springfield’s police force looks like, here are all the types of reports that the Springfield Police Department filed during 24-hour periods.

Ozarks First is working to give readers an in-depth look at crime trends and what is happening in Springfield.

Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Oct. 31, Monday — Reports of stealing from a vehicle reached their highest point on Halloween in the three weeks since we began recording this information. Auto thefts also spiked on this day compared to last week.

Nov. 1, Tuesday — Stealing reports reach a 9-day low.

Nov. 2, Wednesday — Abandoned vehicle calls are back up. This is the only day this week that there will be no stolen vehicle reports. Non-injury motor vehicle accidents doubled since yesterday. Stealing reports increased eightfold.

Nov. 3, Thursday — Domestic assaults and domestic disturbances have peaked. A false police report about a shooting at Hillcrest High School was filed today.

Nov. 4, Friday — This is the only day since we began recording reports on Oct. 10 that there were no abandoned vehicle reports. People leaving the scenes of motor vehicle accidents and stealing reports peaked.

Nov. 5, Saturday — Stealing reports dropped off drastically.

Nov. 6, Sunday — As usual, total reports dropped on Sunday. However, assault and drug activity reports reached their peak for the week.