Ozarks-area bikers gather for 40th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle ride

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bikers from around the area gathered in Springfield today for the 40th annual Toys for Tots motorcycle ride.

Every year the group comes together drop off toys for kids in the area who may be in need.

The group met at Corwin Ford on Glenstone and rode down to the Oasis Convention Center.

Riders who particpated in today’s event brought new toys for donation.

They say its a good way to give back to the community.

“They have a big crowd every year and it’s just like I said, it’s for a good benefit,” rider Donald Still said. “Help kids out who can’t afford it otherwise.”

The ride was hosted by the Springfield Marine Corps.