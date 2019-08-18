Ozarks Antique Auto Club hosts 52nd annual swap meet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The largest car swap meet in the state is in Springfield this weekend.

The Ozarks Antique Auto Club is holding its 52nd annual swap meet at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds Aug. 17-18.

People come to buy or sell parts from Model T’s to current era vehicles.

And it’s not just car parts.

You can find license plates, refrigerators, gas pumps, comic books and old furniture.

Organizers say that in the past they’ve seen 20,000 people in one day.

Car collector Ray Dowling says he comes to the swap meet every year looking for parts.

“Well you’re always looking for a better part than you have and you keep looking hoping to find it,” Dowling said. “Somewhere it is. Everybody has stuff. Not junk, stuff.”

“If you think about all the custom stuff that goes into making an automobile,” Bruce Moore from the Ozarks Antique Automobile Club said. “The design and the manufacturer of it. There is a lot of it that is just not out there. So if you can find somebody who is into that vehicle maybe has collected those parts they’ve got them you can get them.”

Moore says that some people come to the swap meet so desperate for a specific part that they’ll hang a sign on their back hoping to catch a vendor’s eye.