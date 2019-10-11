Ozarks Alive talks about ghost towns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ghost hunters and history buffs joined forces at The Library Center on Oct. 10 for a special presentation of “Ozarks Alive.”

The online blog is run by Kaitlyn McConnell.

She writes about local history and culture.

The topic on the 10th was “Ghost Towns of the Ozarks” which has a double meaning.

Both abandoned cities that have come-and-gone but also ones that are supposedly haunted!

One example of a ghost town is Karlin, Missouri, in Polk County.

It was home to a group of Czechoslovakians who settled there in the early 1900s.

McConnell got pictures from Frances Skalicky who is from the Department of Conservation.

Skalicky actually grew up there.

McConnell also talked about the town of Windyville in Dallas County.

It’s been a hot-bed for supposed paranormal activity over the years.

It has many ghost stories like screams coming from abandoned buildings and spirits coming out of the cemetery.

McConnell says she doesn’t investigate those claims but thinks it’s interesting how these stories stay alive.

“Scary is kind of, I guess, in the eyes of the beholder, but there are ones that legend has long been tied to,” McConnell said. “And you know, something I talk about in this presentation is a lot of those stories are they say stories. You know they aren’t things you can necessarily back up, but their just kind of legends that have been passed down for many years.”

McConnell is also working on a book that will soon be released.

If you missed out on Oct. 10, Ozarks Alive is hosting another event on Nov. 9.

A traditional pie supper and that will be at the Bruner School-House in Christian County.