Ozark School District announces fall masking guidelines

OZARK, Mo. – Ozarks School district has announced mask guidelines plan for the 2021-2022 school year ahead of the fall semester.

Ozark Superintendent, Dr. Chris Bauman, expressed that the safety of students and staff is the top priority for the district, and decisions regarding COVID-19 are focused on that priority.

Ozarks school will “strongly encourage,” but not require masking for unvaccinated students, according to the district’s announcement.

If, however, a student is considered a “close contact,” meaning a student who has been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, that student will be sent home if unvaccinated or not masked.

Anyone riding a bus will be required to wear a mask, however, in accordance with a CDC federal order.

If the total number of students sent home for being a “close contact” in a single building reaches 8 percent, masks may be required for all students and staff in the building for the rest of the week regardless of vaccination status.

All staff will be required to wear a CDC-approved mask if not vaccinated.

Anyone riding a bus will be required to wear a mask, however, in accordance with a CDC federal order.

The school district says it will continue to “evaluate our procedures and makes changes based on our current situation.”