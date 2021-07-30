Ozark missing woman found safe

OZARK, Mo. -The Ozark Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit has released information regarding a missing person from Ozark.

Update: The Ozark Police Department announced Friday evening that Hailey Johns was found safe.

Hailey Johns, 24-years-old, was last seen at McDonald’s in Ozark on July 24th.

She has flower tattoos on her right arm and a piercing under her right eye. She is 5’5 and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Johns had a star and moon tattooed on her left arm and is approximately 130 pounds.

The Police Department did not release any other details at this time, but if you have any information, please contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.