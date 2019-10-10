Ozark Police: “Avoid” flipped tractor-trailer unit near 65

UPDATE 10:37 a.m.- A public information officer with the City of Ozark just released the following statement:

On October 10, 2019 at approximately 9:00 a.m. a propane tanker rolled over on HWY 65 and F exit (South Street/Sparta) in Ozark. Beginning at 11 a.m. HWY 65 will be closed north and south bound traffic as crews work to upright and offload the rolled over tanker.



HWY 65 will be completed closed from HWY 14 through EE exit for approximately three hours.



Please try and stay out of the immediate area until further notice. ” -City of Ozark Spokesperson

UPDATE 10:25 a.m.- The Missouri Department of Transportation just issued a road closure notification for the area impacted by the flipped rig.

MoDOT describes the truck as an “overturned propane truck”. MoDOT says it’s closing the road so emergency responders can offload the propane

The road closure could last up to 2 p.m. Thursday.

OZARK, Mo.– The Ozark Police Department issued a warning Thursday (10/10/19) after a semi-truck flipped near Highways 65 & F, saying to “avoid” the area if at all possible.

Update: South bound traffic onto Hwy 65 from F (Walmart exit in Ozark) is currently closed. North bound ramp onto Hwy… Posted by Ozark Police Department – Ozark, Missouri on Thursday, October 10, 2019

