Ozark PD investigating possible robbery and shots fired at Walmart

UPDATE: According to a release sent in by Ozark PD, at around 10:30 a.m. police responded to the Walmart on W. Marler after a call came in reporting an armed robbery with shots fired in the store’s parking lot.

Officers arrived to learn the suspect drove away in a stolen white Chevrolet Traverse.

The report says nobody was injured during the incident, but Ozarks PD does confirm the incident took place inside the vehicle while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot.

Investigators expect the crime was isolated and committed between people who knew each other.

The car was found around 12:30 p.m. by officers of the Springfield Police Department, who then took the suspect into custody.

Detectives are still investigating and pursuing criminal charges, according to the release.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OZARK, Mo.– The Ozark, Missouri Police Department released a brief statement on Facebook Thursday afternoon, alerting people of a possible armed robbery in the parking lot of a Walmart.

According to the post, shots might have been fired.

Ozark Police Officers are currently on scene at Walmart, 2004 W. Marler for a report of an armed robbery with shots being fired in the parking lot. Officers continue to investigate the incident. Posted by Ozark Police Department – Ozark, Missouri on Thursday, August 8, 2019

The possible situation is still being investigated and nothing has been confirmed other than what the department posted to Facebook.

This is a developing story.