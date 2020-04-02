Ozark opened a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

OZARK, Mo. — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opened today, April 2, in Ozark.

The owner of the clinic says they have testing kits and found a lab to get quicker results.

The Ozark Valley Medical Center started drive-thru testing at its location off Highway 65 near NN.

Those coming in for testing pull up, stay in their car and a swab will be taken and sent to a lab.

“You know people want to be rest assured that they are okay,” owner of the clinic and other testing sites Dr. Trisha Derges said. “And those that may test positive they need to find out. It just one of those the sooner you find out the better chance you have of heading off any additional complications with this which is what’s killing people.”

She said she’s worked several weeks to find a lab to get testing kits and quick results.

“I found a lab and supplier that can supply this specialized kit,” Dr. Derges said. “This is not your typical everyday lab kit. Its a specialized medium and its a specialized swab and they are expensive. The labs don’t supply it. We have to purchase that.”

Derges says with testing here, the kits are sent back at the end of the day and they can get results in one day versus the usual 12-days.

“With the hospitals today, with whats happening, when we send people up there if they are sick they are still not getting tested, they are still being sent home,” Dr. Derges said.

Dr. Derges’ test costs $290, but if you are laid off due to the virus, a veteran, active military or if you have any symptoms of illness and other hardships there is a $100 discount.

Dr. Derges says there is no charge for office test order, no cost for calling in prescriptions and the clinic pays for the overnight FedEx deliveries that get the samples to the lab.

“We aren’t looking to make money here,” Dr. Derges said. “We are looking to provide a service so that’s our goal but yes the group of people whatever we can.”

Some of the doctors, nurses and staff are volunteering their time to help out.

We spoke with the Springfield- Greene County Health Department today about its mobile testing site. A spokesperson says, “the Greene County mobile testing site is a partnership through CoxHealth, Jordan Valley Community Health Center and Mercy.”

It’s by physician referral and any billing would be through the health provider.

It’s always a good idea to check with your insurance company or HSA if you want to know whether a test is covered.