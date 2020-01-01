Ozark Mountain regional boil order

Ar. — Hundreds of people in Northern Arkansas are having to boil their water this week because the water supply was depleted.

The Arkansas Health Department says the boil order was issued Monday, Dec. 30, because warm water and sediment got into the system.

The usable water was used to clean the filters.

This caused a dip in quality and pressure at 24 different facilities.

It’s affecting people across Boone, Newton and Searcy County, as well as customers in the Lake Bull Shoals Estates Water System in Marion County.

Andy Anderson is the Chairman of the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority.

He told us crews are working hard to get the water supply back to normal levels.

“We’re working 24/7 and probably, we hope, at least by tomorrow, that we’ll have all our tanks filled up and then the customers can get the water into their tanks,” Anderson said. “So that’s hope if nothing else goes wrong.”

Anderson says even when the supply is back up, the boil order won’t be lifted until test samples come back clear.

That could happen as soon as next week.