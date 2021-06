OZARK, Mo. — An Ozark man has pleaded guilty to six felony charges, according to court documents.

Nicholas Cole, 23, has pleaded guilty to two kidnapping charges, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree endangering welfare of a child, tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution and first-degree harassment.

Cole originally pleaded not guilty back on March 28, 2019.

He was indicted by a grand jury on two separate occasions in 2015 and 2017.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 1, 2021.