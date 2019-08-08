Ozark man is proof that donating a kidney can save a life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Of the 100,000 patients in America on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, 1,600 of those are here in Missouri.

One man from Ozark helped get a person very close to him off that list.

Recently a workshop was held in Springfield called The Big Give. The Big Give brought patients with chronic kidney disease and potential donors together.

“It begins by making a phone call and saying I’d be willing to check that out,” says Steve Blacksher.

Steve Blacksher, from Ozark. connected with his nephew by marriage, Curtis Martin, of Willard. Martin was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease

14-years ago. Last year, his kidney started failing and he desperately needed a kidney. it was a matter of life and death.

“This had a profound impact on my life to be able to be a part of,” says Blacksher.

Last December Blacksher learned he was a match and could donate a kidney to Martin. He’s in his mid-50’s and thought he was too old not the case. But good news, the transplant was a success.

” Well I’m a preacher, so I’m giving you a little bit of a preacher things here. but, to know that I was able to be a part of God’s plan for healing for Curtis and be a part of that really made an impact on me. It’s really hard to explain but it has been a big big change in my life. as well,” says Blacksher.

He says God gave us two kidney’s and a healthy person can live with just one, so he embraced giving the “gift of life.”

“It feels great to be normal again. I was pretty good for a while and then all the sudden I wasn’t’ anymore and so to feel normal again and to be going every day and to be going like I used to every day is a wonderful thing. you don’t realize how much you miss being able to do it until you can,” says Martin.

The donors do it for the sake of others, they see someone in need, they have a chance to save a family member, loved one or even a complete stranger’s life. There are no words to describe that kind of generosity.

Springfield doctor Dr. Stephen Garcia living with chronic kidney disease becomes devastating for many.

“If you were to ask a group of kidney care providers, nephrologist; if you were to develop end-stage renal disease, what would you want to do? How would you want to be treated? number one it would be with a transplant…number 2 it would be home dialysis and number 3 in the center,” says Dr. Garcia.

Dr. Stephen Garica is a nephrologist in Springfield. He’s seen about every scenario of patients living with CKD and on dialysis and those living with transplants.

“What we want to do is we want to provide them with a treatment that will not interfere with their life but will extend their life as long as possible and for us, we think that’s transplants and home therapies. but, also…in center therapy provides a great treatment from the patients who don’t have the support system through home dialysis.”