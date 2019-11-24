Ozark hosts 55th annual Christmas Parade

OZARK, Mo. — The cold temps didn’t hinder the holiday festivities in Ozark this evening.

The crowd lined the streets in downtown Ozark for the 55th annual Christmas Parade.

The route began on Ozark Bank on Jackson Street and proceeded down to 3rd, making a turn onto Historic Downtown Square at Church Street.

They even offered free hot apple cider to warm things up a bit.

Sarah Cissell says she recently moved to Ozark from Springfield.

“I love parades — and I’m super excited,” Cissell said. “We just moved to Ozark about two years ago and so we’ve never been to this parade before. So I’m really excited about it.”

The annual parade in Ozark is sponsored by the Ozark Chamber of Commerce.