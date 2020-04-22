Ozark extends stay-at-home order to May 3

OZARK, Mo. — The City of Ozark is extending its stay-at-home order to May 3.

The original order was set to expire on Friday, April 24.

In a press release sent by the city, an updated order was signed by Mayor Rick Gardner, including new amendments which take effect immediately.

“There have been continuous updates across the board during this unfortunate pandemic and, at times, information can become overwhelming,” Gardner said. “However, Ozark has been working together with the City of Nixa to come up with a synonymous plan which not only protects our communities, but also begins the journey back to normalcy and a vitalized economy. We hope with simultaneous updates and consistent information, the worry of our communities across Christian County will ease as we begin our first steps of a careful and necessary journey together.”

The city said businesses who “cannot operate without making physical contact are still defined as ‘non-essential,'” meaning those businesses cannot open unless they can provide delivery, curbside pickup or shipping services.

“It’s important for our communities to know that we are shouldering your wellbeing every time we consult with regional health leaders and nearby governments so that any decisions made will be with your health at the forefront of our minds,” Gardner said. “We hope to see everyone enjoying Ozark, and Nixa, again soon.”

Below is the full press release sent by the City of Ozark: