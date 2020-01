OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — Ozark County Sheriff’s Department is on the search for 36-year-old Ryan Markovich.

Markovich failed to appear in court. He has no bond.

The suspect is wanted for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, tried to use a gun on one of the deputies.

If anyone has seen him, please contact Darrin Reed’s office at (417) 679 – 4633