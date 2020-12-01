Ozark County Health Department reports new COVID-19 deaths

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Ozark County Health Department announced having two new COVID-19 deaths on Nov. 30, 2020.
This brings the county’s COVID-19 death total to five.
It also reported 28 active COVID-19 cases with three of them hospitalized.
