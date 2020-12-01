Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Ozark County Health Department reports new COVID-19 deaths

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Ozark County Health Department announced having two new COVID-19 deaths on Nov. 30, 2020.

This brings the county’s COVID-19 death total to five.

It also reported 28 active COVID-19 cases with three of them hospitalized.

