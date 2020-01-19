Owner of Anton’s Coffee Shop dies; Customers say he will be missed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Head chef Anton Tasich as known as Tony of Anton’s Coffee Shop, died at 88-years-old.

According to a source on Missouri History, Landmarks, and Vintage Photography Facebook page, the food icon started his career very early on.

Tasich and his wife, Roberta, opened Anton’s Coffee Shop on April 1, 1974, at 937 S. Glenstone and Grand located in the Rountree Neighborhood.

Customers would not only enjoy the delicious food but the cozy atmosphere as well.

Anton “Tony” Tasich Sunday, July 31st 2016 SGF NL — at Anton’s Coffee Shop.

The restaurant has a seating capacity of 65 and restaurant menus from around the country hanging all over the walls.

Anton “Tony” Tasich Friday, Sept 12 2003 SGF NL — at Anton’s Coffee Shop.

Tasich moved to Springfield in 1966 after starting his career as the head of the food staff at Omaha’s Highland Springs Country Club. The Plaza Club in Omaha and Shearton-Fontenelle in Omaha.

In Springfield, he became the head chef at Heer’s department store downtown.

Anton “Tony” Tasich Sunday, August 17th 1969 SGF LP — at Anton’s Coffee Shop.

By 1969 the food icon was running the kitchen at Colonial Hotel and Crowe’s Sycamore Inn.

According to customers on Facebook, Tasich will be missed and will never forget how great and welcoming he was.