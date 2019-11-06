Overnight fire destroys home in Camdenton

CAMDENTON, Mo. – A fire that started shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning has destroyed a home near Camdenton.

Fire units were sent to the area of the Cedar Heights Condors on Highway 54. When units arrived, they found a large fire burning in the woods behind the condos.

After searching, fire crews found the large two-story structure fully involved with fire.

Due to the area not having any fire hydrants, crews utilized tanks and brought the fire under control in about an hour.

Authorities do not believe anyone was home at the time of the fire and have reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.