Overnight car fire on East Division, no injuries reported

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department dealt with a car fire on East Division Street across from Evangel University.

Firefighters told OzarksFirst the fire started with the car and reached the farage area of a nearby house.

Everyone inside made it out safe.

This is the latest of several car fires Springfield police are investigating. However, fire officials on the scene said because of the location, they doubt it is related to the other arsons.

The fire marshall is expected to make the official call later Tuesday.